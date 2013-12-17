© vladek-dreamstime.com

Avago to acquire LSI for USD 6.6 billion

Avago Technologies Limited and LSI Corporationhave entered into a definitive agreement under which Avago will acquire LSI for USD 11.15 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at USD 6.6 billion.

"This highly complementary and compelling acquisition positions Avago as a leader in the enterprise storage market and expands our offerings and capabilities in wired infrastructure, particularly system-level expertise," stated Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avago. "This combination will increase the Company's scale and diversify our revenue and customer base. In addition to these powerful strategic benefits, as we integrate LSI onto the Avago platform, we expect to drive LSI's operating margins toward Avago's current levels, creating significant additional value for stockholders."



"This transaction provides immediate value to our stockholders, and offers new growth opportunities for our employees to develop a wider range of leading-edge solutions for customers," said Abhi Talwalkar, President and Chief Executive Officer of LSI. "Our leadership positions in enterprise storage and networking, in combination with Avago, create greater scale to further drive innovations into the datacenter."



Under the terms of the agreement, LSI's stockholders will receive USD 11.15 in cash for each share of LSI common stock they hold at closing, which is expected to occur during the first half of calendar 2014.



The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is subject to regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions and customary closing conditions, as well as the approval of LSI's stockholders.