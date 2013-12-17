© tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Harting wins patent case in China

Harting takes successful action against patent infringement in China. The German company wins court case and protects its intellectual property.

Patent infringements and plagiarism in China represent a major problem, especially for the manufacturers of branded products. Following on from the case in the year 2010, the Harting Technology Group has once again taken successful legal action against a Chinese manufacturer that had copied the company’s connectors. Subsequent to intensive investigations the Espelkamp headquartered company brought proceedings before the Beijing No. 1 Intermediate People´s Court on the grounds of patent infringement, as well as seeking action for cessation and compensation payment.



The respective court in Peking has now issued a judgment confirming the patent infringement and sentencing the manufacturer to abstain from the production and sale of the counterfeit products, as well as imposing the payment of compensation for damages incurred. The court action was raised by the company Harting Electric GmbH & Co KG.