Milaero Distribution strengthens its export activities

Milaero Distribution has hired Andreas Pinsker, former sales manager of a US based distributor to oversee its export activities.

Andreas Pinsker will put an emphasis on the local Scandinavian, German-speaking, UK and central European markets. He brings with him an extensive knowledge in distribution and sourcing. Andreas had worked previously with TI, distribution and OEMs, covering the complete supply chain.