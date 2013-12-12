© ragsac19-dreamstime.com

Leadership changes at CTS

CTS Corporation has appointed three new leaders to its senior leadership team as a part of its ongoing growth strategy.

CTS has appointed Ashish Agrawal as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Anthony Urban as Vice President and General Manager of CTS’ sensors and mechatronics business. The company also appointed Robert J. Patton as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary effective December 5, 2013.



Mr. Agrawal joined CTS in June of 2011 as Vice President, Treasury and Corporate Development, coming from Dometic Corporation where he spent four years as Senior Vice President and CFO.



Mr. Urban joined CTS through its acquisition of D&R Technology, LLC in December 2012, where he was President and co-owner for 14 years.



Mr. Patton comes to CTS from Continental, AG, where he served the past seven years as General Counsel for Commercial Affairs.



Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation, stated, “I am delighted to have such experienced and dedicated leaders as part of CTS’ senior leadership team as we redouble our efforts to drive growth. I also want to thank Tom Kroll for over 12 years of excellent leadership at CTS and wish him the best in his upcoming retirement.”