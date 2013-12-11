© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Transfer Multisort Elektronik opening new office in Spain

Transfer Multisort Elektronik has opened a new office in the Spanish capital of Madrid

This is the sixth foreign branch of the company, along with offices in Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Germany and Hungary.



The decision to establish another company is a part of Transfer Multisort Elektronik’s strategy to further develop the company in the European markets. TME’s Spanish branch will be responsible supporting local customers, both business as well as individual, and for professional consulting concerning product offer.