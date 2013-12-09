Use of NetBSD with Marvell Kirkwood Processors

© Promwad Innovation Company

This article provides an overview of NetBSD and highlights its differences from other operating systems of the family. It also briefly discusses the implementation and configuration of device drivers. The author studies an example of using this operating system, as an alternative to Linux, on the IP-Plug.

System compilation involves the following stages:

To build a tool chain for the target architecture, you should call the script build.sh with the parameter tools. The tools include as, binutils, gcc, m4, yacc , etc. You can see all supported architectures in the sys/arch directory.

To build system utilities and create a root file system, you should call the script build.sh with the parameter distribution .

Figure 1. Multi-functional mini-server AK-System IP-Plug

Table 1. IP-Plug key features

Microprocessor 1 GHz Marvell Kirkwood 88F6283, ARM Compliant Memory Up to 1024 MB 16 bit DDR2@800 MHz / Up to 4 GB NAND Flash Interfaces Ethernet 2x Gigabit Ethernet USB 2xUSB 2.0 Wi-Fi/BT Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n + BT 2.1 EDR (optional) Software Operating system Linux Basic features Power Input voltage: 100–240 V, 50/60 Hz; / Power consumption: 15 Watt, 5V@3.0A max Dimensions 118 мм (L) x 76 mm (W) x 43 mm (H) Package size 145 mm (L) х 125 mm (W) х 55 mm (H) Weight 250 gram

Figure 2. Configuration of the first NetBSD root child.

Figure 3. Configuration of the Ethernet driver in NetBSD

Conclusion

Author:

NetBSD is an operating system which represents the BSD family, along with OpenBSD and FreeBSD. Originally, BSD (an acronym of Berkeley Software Distribution) was a combination of patches and utilities for Bell Labs Unix, which evolved into an independent system. The source code had two licenses - Bell (because the company owned the larger part of the original source code) and BSD proper. After a while, the team of BSD developers broke up and the BSD project later received a new incarnation as 386BSD, an architecture i386 port. Eventually, the BSD family broke into three branches: NetBSD, OpenBSD and FreeBSD.Each of the three systems is unique in its own way, but they all have a lot in common. The key feature of NetBSD is multi-platform support. The developers’ slogan was: “Of course, you can run NetBSD on this platform”. Developers have applied for registering 53 architectures, and the number of supported machines continues to grow.Meanwhile, NetBSD remains just as safe and high-performing as its “family members”, OpenBSD and FreeBSD. NetBSD was first officially released in April 1993 and had the version number 0.8. Today’s latest version is 6.0.We should especially mention the advantages of a BSD license. Unlike Linux GPL, a BSD license helps in every possibly way modify the source code, change file names and distribute the final product provided we mention the author’s name.NetBSD source codes are accessible through an FTP server as tar archives or iso images. You can also receive any version of the system out of the cvs repository by referring to the release name tag. The source code tree includes a kernel code (directory), utilities (), a cross-compiler (), the build script, as well as relevant libraries and documentation.Let us discuss the system assembly process using the example of the IP-Plug plug computer. This multi-functional mini-server was developed by Promwad engineers by the order of AK-Systems. It is designed for solving a wide range of tasks in IP networks and can perform the functions of a computer or a server. The IP-Plug is powered from a 220V network and has low power consumption, as well as a small size (which can be compared to the size of a mobile phone charger).This device is used for measuring computing network parameters, data storage and transmission, as well as routing. It can also be used as a Wi-Fi access point, a file server or a DLNA server. The range of tasks performed by the computer is extended through software modification.The IP-Plug uses the Marvell 88F6282 processor, ARMv5TE Kirkwood architecture series. Its support has been added to the NetBSD distribution since July 2012 and represented by files in the directoryThe drivers of specified peripherals are located in the folder sys / dev / marvell and are compiled to conform to kernel configuration.We can use the configuration of the Sheevaplug kernel as a basic configuration because its processor and peripherals are identical to those of the IP-Plug.To work with different devices, the kernel uses HAL based on the abstractions(virtual memory),and. Many popular buses (ISA, PCI, PCI-E, etc.) are also abstracted, which increases driver code portability.All devices in the system are represented as a hierarchical tree-like structure described in the ifile (generated out of kernel configuration). The root of the tree is a fake root device to which all other devices are connected. The first root child for our processor will be the mainbus which connects the ARM kernel and the peripherals (see Figure 1).--------------------mainbus0 at root # specifies the first abstract “mainbus”cpu0 at mainbus0 # enables processor kernelmvsoc0 at mainbus0 # and peripherals--------------------For example, the implementation of the Ethernet driver is represented by the files if_and. Its configuration is shown as a tree in Figure 2:--------------------mvgbec0 at mvsoc0 offset 0x70000 # first interface controllermvgbec1 at mvsoc0 offset 0x74000 # second interface controllermvgbe0 at mvgbec0 port 0 irq 11 # PHY0mvgbe1 at mvgbec1 port 1 irq 15 # PHY1makphy0 at mii0 phy 0makphy1 at mii1 phy 1--------------------Because each device has a universal interface, tree traversal is performed at kernel startup, while successively calling the functionsto initialize each of them. This results in system configuration (this process is called).After editing the configuration file and building the kernel, let us proceed to the next step.By specifying the parameterfor the script, you can build a full-functional root file system with all system utilities. But if you specify the target, all programs will be grouped into sets and packed in respective files (, etc.). Unpacking only two sets,and, helps receive a minimal root file system. By placing the archive contents on NFS, you can configure the NetBSD kernel to connect it as. To do this, it is enough to add to the configuration:--------------------options NFS_BOOT_BOOTSTATICoptions NFS_BOOTSTATIC_MYIP=”\”192.168.10.10\””options NFS_BOOTSTATIC_GWIP=”\”192.168.10.1\””options NFS_BOOTSTATIC_MASK=”\”255.255.255.0\””options NFS_BOOTSTATIC_SERVERADDR=”\”192.168.10.3.0\””options NFS_BOOTSTATIC_SERVER=”\”:/export/rootfs\””config netbsd root on mvgbe0 type nfs--------------------Now, the built kernel will automatically mount the specified resource as a root file system.By changing the device in theline you can start a rconnection from any of the supported devices. If the file system is not mounted for whatever reason, the kernel will ask you to select a new boot device and a file system type on it in interactive mode.NetBSD allows for the possibility of mounting both ready-made packets and self-assembled packets. To install binary packets, you just have to runspecifying the packets name mask. The archives of packets and dependencies will be downloaded from the FTP server and unpacked. To receive information on the installed packets, you can use theutility. To remove it, runWhen building packets from source codes, you need to download and unpack thearchive that contains the bmake utility and make packet files sorted by the category. The list of all packets with a brief description can be generated by the commandHigh portability, sufficient ease of use, as well as the necessary software packet and an open source code packets and open source make NetBSD a very attractive operating system for use in embedded systems. As seen in the example, it takes quite superficial knowledge of the system architecture and minimum change in the code to run NetBSD on the IP-Plug. At the same time, the functionality and performance of the built operating system is not inferior to that of Linux, which is used by default.-----Vladimir Trubilov, Programming Engineer at