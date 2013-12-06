© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com

Digital wallet from SmartMetric & FPC

SmartMetric launches One Card Digital Wallet protected with biometrics using Fingerprint Cards's fingerprint swipe sensor.

The SmartMetric One Card Digital Wallet solution stores one or many card’s information in a smart card solution protected by biometrics. User authentication for unlocking the wallet is performed by simply swiping the finger on the swipe sensor provided by Fingerprint Cards (FPC). Matching is done locally inside the card, where user data is also stored encrypted inside the card’s secure memory. The self-powered card can store information from Credit Cards, IDs, Driver License, etc. It can also be used together with a small EMV card-reading USB adaptor for use with online authentication.



Chaya Hendrick, President and CEO of SmartMetric Inc., comments: “Protecting personal data and sensitive credit card information is critical and must be done in a convenient way so that users can handle this easily on a daily basis. Our biometric smart card is the first on the market that offers true multi-credit card storage functionality, with data only available after secure fingerprint authentication. FPC provides the type of fingerprint sensor technology that our biometric smart card requires, where low power consumption and compact size are crucial technical requirements.“



Thomas Rex EVP Sales & Marketing of FPC comments: “Smart cards, protected by the use of biometrics, combine security and user convenience and in its One Card Digital Wallet solution, SmartMetric has added features that solve the challenge of handling multiple credit cards and other personal ID information. We are excited to see this new solution being offered on the global smart card market. FPC’s sensor technology has proven once more to be the market-leading supplier of capacitive fingerprint sensors with the highest quality, compact size and the lowest power consumption.