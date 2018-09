The Evolution of the Internet of Things

© dmitry naumov dreamstime.com

The Internet of Things (IoT) is rapidly evolving. There is a need to understand challenges in obtaining horizontal and vertical application balance and the key fundamentals required to attain the expected 50 billion connected devices in 2020.

From connected things to living in the data, preparing for challenges and IoT readiness

IoT in its culmination – where we live in the data is defined as: The IoT creates an intelligent, invisible network fabric that can be sensed, con- trolled and programmed. IoT-enabled products employ embedded technology that allows them to communicate, directly or indirectly, with each other or the Internet.

The IoT of tomorrow

The IoT of today

The IoT: Vertical and horizontal balance

Getting IoT ready

Connectivity: There will not be one connectivity standard that “wins” over the others. There will be a wide variety of wired and wireless standards as well as proprietary implementations used to connect the things in the IoT. The challenge is getting the connectivity standards to talk to one another with one com- mon worldwide data currency.

There will not be one connectivity standard that “wins” over the others. There will be a wide variety of wired and wireless standards as well as proprietary implementations used to connect the things in the IoT. The challenge is getting the connectivity standards to talk to one another with one com- mon worldwide data currency. Power management: More things within the IoT will be battery powered or use energy harvesting to be more portable and self-sustaining. Line-powered equipment will need to be more energy efficient. The challenge is making it easy to add power management to these devices and equipment. Wireless charging will incorporate connectivity with charge management.

More things within the IoT will be battery powered or use energy harvesting to be more portable and self-sustaining. Line-powered equipment will need to be more energy efficient. The challenge is making it easy to add power management to these devices and equipment. Wireless charging will incorporate connectivity with charge management. Security: With the amount of data being sent within the IoT, security is a must. Built-in hardware security and use of existing connectivity security protocols is essential to secure the IoT. Another challenge is simply educating consumers to use the security that is integrated into their devices.

With the amount of data being sent within the IoT, security is a must. Built-in hardware security and use of existing connectivity security protocols is essential to secure the IoT. Another challenge is simply educating consumers to use the security that is integrated into their devices. Complexity: Manufacturers are looking to add connectivity to devices and equipment that has never been connected before to become part of the IoT. Ease of design and development is essential to get more things connected especially when typical RF programming is complex. Additionally, the average consumer needs to be able to set-up and use their devices without a technical background.

Manufacturers are looking to add connectivity to devices and equipment that has never been connected before to become part of the IoT. Ease of design and development is essential to get more things connected especially when typical RF programming is complex. Additionally, the average consumer needs to be able to set-up and use their devices without a technical background. Rapid evolution: The IoT is constantly changing and evolving. More devices are being added everyday and the industry is still in its naissance. The challenge facing the industry is the unknown. Unknown devices. Unknown applications. Unknown use cases. Given this, there needs to be flexibility in all facets of development. Processors and microcontrollers that range from 16–1500 MHz to address the full spectrum of applications from a microcontroller (MCU) in a small, energy-harvested wireless sensor node to high-performance, multi-core processors for IoT infrastructure. A wide variety of wired and wireless connectivity technologies are needed to meet the various needs of the market. Last, a wide selection of sensors, mixed-signal and power-management technologies are required to provide the user interface to the IoT and energy-friendly designs.

Summary

Author: