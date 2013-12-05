© mopic-_dreamstime.com

Sony looking to buy Renesas plant

Sony Corp is looking to acquire a plant from Renesas in order to boost production of its image sensors.

In a move to meet the rising demand from the Chinese smartphone makers, Sony is reportedly in negotiations with Renesas to buy one of the chipmakers factory's, sources told Reuters.



While negotiations are ongoing, no agreement has been made. Sony is looking to up its production of CMOS imaging sensors, often found in smartphone's such a iPhones and Samsung's Galaxy series. Both company's declined to comment on the matter, the report concluded.