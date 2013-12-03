© luchschen dreamstime.com

TowerJazz signs MOU with Shanghai ICC

TowerJazz has signed of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Shanghai ICC, launching an exclusive partnership between the companies, while expanding TowerJazz’s business opportunities in China.

Shanghai ICC is a non-profit group formed by the Chinese government to help grow China’s emerging IC companies. Shanghai ICC has a large technical team and a number of EDA licenses.



TowerJazz has made a commitment to the China IC market with its Shanghai sales and technical office. As part of this commitment, the foundry has been focused on supplying local technical support. Through the partnership with Shanghai ICC, TowerJazz gains access to Shanghai ICC’s technical support and broad access to emerging China IC companies and other local potential customers.



“TowerJazz is a leading foundry in the mixed-signal CMOS and power arenas and we are excited to partner with them and expand our capabilities. By offering our customers access to TowerJazz’s specialty process platforms, we will enable exceptional design and manufacturing for even more of China’s emerging IC companies,” said Litian Zhang, General Manager of Shanghai ICC.



“We are very pleased to partner with Shanghai ICC; this is an extremely good fit for both companies. The combination of their technical support with our specialty offerings will enable superior solutions for emerging China IC companies. We look forward to working closely with Shanghai ICC and their customers to help advance the China market,” said Lei Qin, Country Manager of TowerJazz China.