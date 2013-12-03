© luchschen dreamstime.com Business | December 03, 2013
TowerJazz signs MOU with Shanghai ICC
TowerJazz has signed of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Shanghai ICC, launching an exclusive partnership between the companies, while expanding TowerJazz’s business opportunities in China.
Shanghai ICC is a non-profit group formed by the Chinese government to help grow China’s emerging IC companies. Shanghai ICC has a large technical team and a number of EDA licenses.
TowerJazz has made a commitment to the China IC market with its Shanghai sales and technical office. As part of this commitment, the foundry has been focused on supplying local technical support. Through the partnership with Shanghai ICC, TowerJazz gains access to Shanghai ICC’s technical support and broad access to emerging China IC companies and other local potential customers.
“TowerJazz is a leading foundry in the mixed-signal CMOS and power arenas and we are excited to partner with them and expand our capabilities. By offering our customers access to TowerJazz’s specialty process platforms, we will enable exceptional design and manufacturing for even more of China’s emerging IC companies,” said Litian Zhang, General Manager of Shanghai ICC.
“We are very pleased to partner with Shanghai ICC; this is an extremely good fit for both companies. The combination of their technical support with our specialty offerings will enable superior solutions for emerging China IC companies. We look forward to working closely with Shanghai ICC and their customers to help advance the China market,” said Lei Qin, Country Manager of TowerJazz China.
TowerJazz has made a commitment to the China IC market with its Shanghai sales and technical office. As part of this commitment, the foundry has been focused on supplying local technical support. Through the partnership with Shanghai ICC, TowerJazz gains access to Shanghai ICC’s technical support and broad access to emerging China IC companies and other local potential customers.
“TowerJazz is a leading foundry in the mixed-signal CMOS and power arenas and we are excited to partner with them and expand our capabilities. By offering our customers access to TowerJazz’s specialty process platforms, we will enable exceptional design and manufacturing for even more of China’s emerging IC companies,” said Litian Zhang, General Manager of Shanghai ICC.
“We are very pleased to partner with Shanghai ICC; this is an extremely good fit for both companies. The combination of their technical support with our specialty offerings will enable superior solutions for emerging China IC companies. We look forward to working closely with Shanghai ICC and their customers to help advance the China market,” said Lei Qin, Country Manager of TowerJazz China.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments