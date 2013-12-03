© alexskopje-dreamstime.com

Kontron CFO to leave the company

Andrea Bauer, Kontron AG’s Chief Financial Officer since September 16, 2013, will leave the company amicably and by mutual consent on December 31, 2013.

Gerhard Klingele, who has acted as Kontron’s interim CFO in the past, will again do so on an interim basis. The Supervisory Board, in close collaboration with the Executive Board, will immediately initiate a search process to fill the vacancy.