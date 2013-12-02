© dmitry-bomshtein-dreamstime.com

SK Hynix still fighting the affects of the fire

The company said its Wuxi facility has resumed full operation since November, as the company had planned. However, DRAM supply continues to be constrained since the fire.

SK Hynix has had a hard time supplying DRAM to its PC OEM customers, which have started looking for business elsewhere to keep up the stock, according to a DigiTimes report citing industry sources.



After the fire the company announces it would increase production of DRAM products at its facilities in South Korea, by assigning more capacity originally meant for NAND Flash to DRAM.



But as it seems, SK Hynix still can't keep up its DRAM supply to the customers demand, the report concludes.