© alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

LFoundry laying off in Rousset

Semiconductor manufacturer LFoundry is reducing its workforce at the company's site in Rousset (Bouches-du-Rhône).

LFoundry Rousset employs around 700 people and Management has been in negotiations with unions to avoid direct dismissals and to set up a voluntary departure plan.



The company is reducing its workforce by 153 employees, 80 of which had a fixed-term contract. The layoffs will affect 80 workers in production, 36 technical and 37 management positions, according to a report in varmatin.