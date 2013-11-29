© vladek-dreamstime.com

Data Respons: Contract worth NOK 55 million

Data Respons has extended a contract with a customer in the oil services industry. The order comprises volume deliveries of embedded computer solutions developed for installations in the offshore sector.

With the new extension of NOK 55 million, the total contract value is NOK 100 million which will be delivered over the next three years.



- The maritime sector and the oil services industry have increasing need for robust and reliable embedded computer solutions for use in rough environments. The contract confirms high activity in key markets and Data Respons expects growth in Norway and internationally in these markets in the coming years, says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.