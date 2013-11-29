© mablelo dreamstime.com

Innovasic joins SERCOS International

Innovasic has joined SERCOS International as part of its continuous commitment to Industrial Ethernet.

Since SERCOS provides all automation devices, such as servo drives and I/O periphery, the ability to communicate via a uniform Ethernet-based network, Innovasic is planning new products throughout 2014. These new products include an update to the highly successful RapID Platform product line.



With SERCOS it is possible for all Ethernet-based protocols to be transmitted at the same time as the real-time data without influencing the real-time data characteristics. By adding Innovasic’s PriorityChannel Technology to SERCOS, it is also possible to eliminate the effects of network loading for all automation devices. “Extending our PriorityChannel™ Technology to include SERCOS is a logical next step for our Industrial Ethernet products”, says Tom Weingartner, Innovasic’s Vice President of Marketing.