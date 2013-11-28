© stanisa martinovic dreamstime.com

Molex and Innovasic announce new technology partnership

Molex Incorporated and Innovasic announce a strategic cooperation focusing on PROFINET technologies.

Molex software development kits (SDK) are the first choice of many PLC manufacturers and device makers for connectivity where maximum throughput and efficiency are key requirements. The Molex offer includes PROFINET IO-Controller and IO-Device SDK based on ANSI “C” source code.



Innovasic designs and produces state of the art, innovative and sophisticated ASIC solutions for Industrial Networking backed up by high levels of expertise and application support.



Together, Molex and Innovasic have developed a completely new dedicated solution to provide PROFINET Isochronous Real Time (IRT) capability for manufacturers looking to implement automation devices such as field devices, remote I/O, drives and field instruments.



“The cooperation with Innovasic will enable us to better serve our customers and directly aid our continuing development of industry-leading industrial communication technologies, products and software,” said Damien Leterrier, Director Industrial Communications, Molex.



“By partnering with Molex on the Profinet IRT stack implementation, Innovasic has been able to develop a complete embedded solution that will now provide isochronous real time support for our Profinet customers. This is just the beginning of a whole new range of Industrial Ethernet connectivity solutions to be offered by Innovasic” said Tom Weingartner, Innovasic’s VP of Marketing.