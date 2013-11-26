© creasencesro-dreamstime.com

Lenovo to open Brazilian R&D center

Lenovo will invest approximately USD 100 millions in a software research and development (R&D) center located in São Paulo, Brazil.

The facility, which will provide an estimated 100 jobs, is Lenovo’s first R&D center dedicated to software development for Lenovo’s Enterprise Product Group (EPG).



The Lenovo R&D center will be installed at the University of Campinas (Unicamp) Science and Technology Park located roughly 100km (60 miles) from São Paulo City. The project was supported by Investe São Paulo, the states’ investment promotion agency, affined to the Secretariat for Economic Development, Science and Technology.



“This is an exciting move for Lenovo as it affords us the opportunity to expand our global enterprise product group footprint, while investing heavily in research and development,” said Roy Guillen, vice president and general manager, Enterprise Product Group, Lenovo. “São Paulo, Brazil, is the latest addition to our diverse global footprint of enterprise design centers located in the United States, Taiwan and China. Lenovo is committed to building the premier R&D organization in Enterprise and our strategy to invest in local talent pools is fundamental to this commitment and is the right approach to improve innovation.”



The São Paulo R&D center is the first of its kind for Lenovo and will focus on innovation in enterprise software solutions and high-end servers, storage and cloud technologies. Operations are scheduled to begin as early as January 2014.