Xbox One Kinect teardown

Hot on the coattails of our recent teardown of the Xbox One comes America's favorite surveillance system — the second-generation Kinect! Good news, tin-hat wearers: the Kinect DOES NOT have any NSA-grade hardware inside.

Teardown highlights:

Some ICs that we found residing on the main board:

Microsoft X871141-001 — Per our honored cohorts at Chipworks, this "replaces the Prime Sense chip used in the first Kinect. By the look of the font and package codes it's from STMicroelectronics."

Samsung K4B1G1646G 1 Gb (128 MB) DDR3 SDRAM

All a'board the IC train on the IR board:

TI MV339I Low-Voltage Comparator

Intersil 583 02DRTZ H328CP

NB3L 14S RZB