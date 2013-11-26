© baloncici dreamstime.com

Crosspoint Kinetics selects Maxwell's ultracapacitors

Maxwell Technologies is supplying ultracapacitors to Crosspoint Kinetics LLC, a subsidiary of Cummins Crosspoint LLC. The hybrid system incorporates Maxwell ultracapacitors for braking energy recuperation and electric torque assist to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Regenerative braking is accomplished by running the hybrid drive system's electric motor as a generator to slow the vehicle while creating electrical charge for the ultracapacitors.



"The ultracapacitor module charges rapidly during regenerative braking to capture and store electrical energy that otherwise would be wasted in a conventional friction-based braking system, and it quickly delivers that energy to the electric motor for low-emission propulsion," said Larry Zepp, Crosspoint Kinetics' chief technologist. "In more than two years of field testing, Maxwell's ultracapacitors have demonstrated durability, high braking energy recuperation efficiency and the ability to operate normally at extreme temperatures."



David Schramm, Maxwell's president and chief executive officer said, "This ultracapacitor design is a further demonstration of our commitment to advancing transportation technology by developing and producing products that deliver superior performance and value."



Maxwell ultracapacitors are powering more than 15,000 hybrid transit buses in service worldwide and are being employed in several other transportation applications, including a stop-start idle elimination system developed by Continental AG for micro hybrid diesel automobiles now being produced by PSA Peugeot Citroen in Europe.



Unlike batteries, which produce and store energy by means of a chemical reaction, ultracapacitors store energy in an electric field. This electrostatic energy storage mechanism enables ultracapacitors to charge and discharge in as little as fractions of a second, perform normally over a broad temperature range (-40 to +65C), operate reliably through one million or more charge/discharge cycles and resist shock and vibration. Maxwell offers ultracapacitor cells ranging in capacitance from one to 3,000 farads and multi-cell modules ranging from 16 to 125 volts.