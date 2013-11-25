© ljupco-smokovski-dreamstime.com

Microchip Technology acquires EqcoLogic

Microchip Technology is acquiring EqcoLogic, a fabless semiconductor company based in Brussels, Belgium and a spin out of Vrije Universiteit Brussel.

The terms of the acquisition are confidential and are expected to have no material impact on Microchip’s December quarter results.



“The advent of higher-speed automotive and industrial networks, such as MOST and Ethernet, and the need to reliably transmit data over longer distances using standard coaxial cables is creating the demand for innovative equalizer and transceiver solutions,” said Ganesh Moorthy, Microchip’s COO. “EqcoLogic’s solutions are tailor-made to address these needs for embedded applications, and broaden the range of solution options we offer customers to enable their end-product innovation.”



“We believe EqcoLogic’s solutions are well positioned to capitalize on a number of embedded markets, especially for automotive and industrial customers,” said Peter Helfet, EqcoLogic’s CEO. “Microchip’s operational excellence, combined with their broad customer reach and extensive channel presence, will be key for the next stage of our growth.”