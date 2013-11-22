© iFixit Teardowns | November 22, 2013
We dismantled Sony’s PS4 last week, so we were eager to see how the highly-anticipated Xbox One would stack up to the competition. The Xbox One’s design—with a giant, external power brick—is less elegant than the PS4. Still, part of the Xbox's added girth goes towards housing a huge cooling assembly, a welcome addition after the infamous Red Ring of Death fiasco. Perhaps hedging their bets against the unthinkable, Microsoft also made both the fan and the heat sink easy to replace.
While the Xbox One doesn't officially feature a replaceable hard drive, we did find a standard 2.5" Samsung 500 GB, 5400 RPM hard drive lurking inside. If you don't mind voiding your warranty, the hard drive is technically user-replaceable—but it remains to be seen whether or not a replacement drive will work with the Xbox. With high marks for modularity, the Xbox One managed to match the PS4’s repairability score, earning itself an 8/10.
Other Xbox One teardown highlights:
Making our way to the bottom, we check the tags to find... power ratings in Spanish? El Xbox One consume 180 Wh de energia y en modo de espera consume 20 Wh.
Despite the lack of screws, we find a way in with a plastic opening tool—prying the grille up. This is similar to the Bottom Vent disassembly procedure in the Xbox 360.
A quick wave of our spudger and the Wi-Fi board is out and ready for inspection. We find the following:
We've uncovered a speaker inside the Xbox One. We're happy it's held into place with a simple plastic bracket—no tools required.
The Xbox One has 8 GB of SK Hynix NAND flash in addition to the 8 GB of DDR3 SDRAM (and the 500 GB platter hard drive). It could be there for temporary file storage, or to "support the Southbridge X861949 chip," according to our buddies at Chipworks.
Other chip heavy-hitters include:
-----
Source: © Fixit
Xbox One Teardown
Oh shoot! We got teardown all over our brand-new Xbox One! That’s definitely going to void our warranty—but then again, doesn’t everything?
That’s right, we dragged our butts out of bed and over to New Zealand to bring you a breakfast-in-bed teardown of the Xbox One.
We dismantled Sony’s PS4 last week, so we were eager to see how the highly-anticipated Xbox One would stack up to the competition. The Xbox One’s design—with a giant, external power brick—is less elegant than the PS4. Still, part of the Xbox's added girth goes towards housing a huge cooling assembly, a welcome addition after the infamous Red Ring of Death fiasco. Perhaps hedging their bets against the unthinkable, Microsoft also made both the fan and the heat sink easy to replace.
While the Xbox One doesn't officially feature a replaceable hard drive, we did find a standard 2.5" Samsung 500 GB, 5400 RPM hard drive lurking inside. If you don't mind voiding your warranty, the hard drive is technically user-replaceable—but it remains to be seen whether or not a replacement drive will work with the Xbox. With high marks for modularity, the Xbox One managed to match the PS4’s repairability score, earning itself an 8/10.
Other Xbox One teardown highlights:
Making our way to the bottom, we check the tags to find... power ratings in Spanish? El Xbox One consume 180 Wh de energia y en modo de espera consume 20 Wh.
Despite the lack of screws, we find a way in with a plastic opening tool—prying the grille up. This is similar to the Bottom Vent disassembly procedure in the Xbox 360.
A quick wave of our spudger and the Wi-Fi board is out and ready for inspection. We find the following:
- Marvell Avastar 88W8897 MIMO Wi-Fi 802.11ac, NFC, and Bluetooth chip
- Marvell Avastar 88W8782U WLAN SOC w/USB 2.0 Interface Support
We've uncovered a speaker inside the Xbox One. We're happy it's held into place with a simple plastic bracket—no tools required.
Should your new Xbox One have cooling issues, replacing the fan or heat sink is easy-breezy. All it takes is the simple flick of a spudger to separate the 112 mm diameter fan from the heat sink. That's one small step for replacement, one giant leap for repairability.
The Xbox One has 8 GB of SK Hynix NAND flash in addition to the 8 GB of DDR3 SDRAM (and the 500 GB platter hard drive). It could be there for temporary file storage, or to "support the Southbridge X861949 chip," according to our buddies at Chipworks.
Other chip heavy-hitters include:
- X887732-001 DG3001FEG84HR (AMD “Jaguar” x86-64 CPU + AMD Radeon Graphics GPU)
- SK Hynix H5TQ4G63AFB 8 GB DDR3 SDRAM
- X861949-005 T6WD5XBG-0003
- ON Semiconductor NCP4204 GAC1328G Integrated Power Control IC
- Realtek RTL 8151GNM Ethernet Controller
- Texas Instruments TPS2590 3-V to 20-V High Current Load Switch
-----
Source: © Fixit
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments