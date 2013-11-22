© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Tom Hudak leads North American distribution business for Farnell

Premier Farnell has appointed Tom Hudak to president of Chicago-based Newark element14, its North American distribution business, with immediate effect, succeeding Paul Buckley who will be retiring at the end of December.

For the last five years Tom has been president of Akron Brass, a Premier Farnell company. He will report into Premier Farnell CEO Laurence Bain.



Sean Tillinghast, who is currently vice-president of Weldon, a division of Akron Brass which specialises in lighting and electronic solutions to the education, has been appointed to the role of president of Akron Brass. Sean has spent the last 17 years with Weldon and will now report directly to Laurence Bain.



Speaking about the appointments Premier Farnell CEO Laurence Bain said: “I am delighted to appoint Tom to lead our Newark element14 business. He has done a fantastic job at Akron Brass turning it in to one of the leading companies in the Premier Farnell Group. In Sean we also have someone with vast experience and understanding of the Akron business and he thoroughly deserves this opportunity. I am particularly pleased to be making these appointments from within the company, demonstrating the strength in depth across our management teams.”



Paul Buckley, who has a long career in the electronics and distribution sector joined Newark element14 in 2007 and took over as president of the organisation in February 2012.



Mr Bain added: “I would like to personally thank Paul for all he has done for Newark element14 and the wider Premier Farnell team since he joined us in 2007. He has built a strong platform for Tom to build on and I wish him all the best in his retirement.”