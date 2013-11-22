© maria simonova dreamstime.com

Ametherm signs agreement with Dexter Magnetic

Ametherm signed a distribution agreement with Dexter Magnetic Technologies, a supplier of magnetic solutions since 1951.

"Both Dexter's magnetic solutions and our NTC thermistors can both be found in a number of the same applications, including inverters, transformers, HVAC systems, and more," said Medhi Samii, vice president of engineering at Ametherm. "With Dexter carrying our NTC thermistors, in addition to our SURGE-GARD line, Dexter customers experience a broader solution offering from a single source. For Ametherm, this will greatly increase sales and our presence in a number of key markets."



"At Dexter, we strive to distinguish ourselves in the power industry by offering custom solutions for our customers' specific applications," said Chuck Wild, business manager for Dexter Magnetic Technologies. "To that end, we are very excited to add Ametherm's thermistors to our lineup, providing our customers with a convenient source for reliable inrush protection."