© photodynamx dreamstime.com

Lantiq names new VP of sales for Taiwan region

Lantiq has named Jimmy Chang as Vice President of Sales for the Taiwan region.

“With Jimmy we are putting in place an experienced, senior sales executive with a strong understanding of our products, our customers and our target markets,” stated David Boikess, Senior Vice President Global Sales at Lantiq. “Jimmy is a great addition and we are thrilled to have him join our team. Based on his clear understanding of the dynamics our industry is facing, he will further strengthen our focus on customer engagements.”



After serving as Brand Manager for Notebooks at Acer and as Sales Manager at Vitesse Semiconductor, Jimmy worked in several positions at Broadcom Corporation, most recently as Director of Sales for Taiwan and China.