Renesas Electronics Europe and esd partner

Renesas Electronics Europe has teamed up with its alliance partner esd to offer comprehensive software support for its multi-protocol industrial Ethernet solutions.

esd has implemented its EtherCAT and CAN stacks (CANopen and J1939) on the Renesas Industrial Network (R-IN) devices, providing customers with easy access to these technologies and a fast market entry.



With its revolutionary hardware accelerator design, Renesas’ R-IN32M3 multi-protocol industrial Ethernet solutions are 5 times more efficient in Ethernet packet processing, while reducing overall power consumption by 50%. EtherCAT and CC-Link IE real-time protocols are implemented in hardware, offering the most robust implementation while limiting the impact on the overall power dissipation. Software based protocols like EtherNet/IP, PROFINET RT, and Modbus TCP run on the ARM Cortex M3 processor with 1.3MB embedded RAM attached.



Due to the high degree of integration, the R-IN devices include Ethernet PHYs, various fieldbus interfaces and multiple peripheral modules.



The esd CAN protocol libraries easily extend an application with CANopen or J1939 protocol support. The libraries offer an API to the applications and are written in pure ANSI-C, optimised for performance and low resource usage.



Similarly, the EtherCAT Slave Stack is optimised for embedded targets and offers a clear separation between the application and the stack. All protocol complexity and hardware dependency is hidden, enabling the developer to concentrate on application development for fast time to market. A binary ready-to-run demo application is available on request.