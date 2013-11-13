© iFixit Teardowns | November 13, 2013
Great! 8 out of 10 for Google's Nexus 5
After a spate of discouragingly unrepairable devices, we've finally landed on something to buoy our spirits: Google’s newly-released Nexus 5.
No iOpeners or heat guns were necessary to open up this bad boy. We removed the Nexus 5’s back panel with just a bit of careful prying, giving us easy access to all its internal goodies. That accessibility should come in handy when it's time to perform repairs or switch out an ailing battery.
And speaking of batteries! In stark contrast to the ghosts of devices past, the Nexus 5’s minimally-adhered battery should only take a moment (and maybe a spudger) to replace. The rest of the phone’s design follows a similarly modular framework, earning the newest Nexus an 8 out of 10 on our repairability scale.
Sounds of joy emanate from the teardown factory as we find this Nexus is held together by... plastic clips! While these clips are plenty stubborn, they're nothing like the headache that a glued panel would be.
On the back case, we find conveniently labeled antennas for the Wi-Fi, MIMO, and GPS. It's not quite instructions, but hey, we'll take what we can get.
Google gives us the Goldilocks of glue: It's just enough to hold the battery in place, but not too much—the battery can still be removed with minimal prying and virtually no bending. Non-LG manufacturers, take note!
NFC is the tech behind Google Wallet—one of the Nexus devices' most loved features and one often blocked by carriers. Last month, the rumor mill speculated that the Nexus 5 would feature a Broadcom NFC controller that could eliminate carriers' ability to wallet-block customers. Rumors confirmed: we found the Broadcom BCM20793M NFC controller.
-----
And more things to look at - as always - on the © iFixit website.
And speaking of batteries! In stark contrast to the ghosts of devices past, the Nexus 5’s minimally-adhered battery should only take a moment (and maybe a spudger) to replace. The rest of the phone’s design follows a similarly modular framework, earning the newest Nexus an 8 out of 10 on our repairability scale.
Teardown Highlights:
Sounds of joy emanate from the teardown factory as we find this Nexus is held together by... plastic clips! While these clips are plenty stubborn, they're nothing like the headache that a glued panel would be.
On the back case, we find conveniently labeled antennas for the Wi-Fi, MIMO, and GPS. It's not quite instructions, but hey, we'll take what we can get.
Google gives us the Goldilocks of glue: It's just enough to hold the battery in place, but not too much—the battery can still be removed with minimal prying and virtually no bending. Non-LG manufacturers, take note!
NFC is the tech behind Google Wallet—one of the Nexus devices' most loved features and one often blocked by carriers. Last month, the rumor mill speculated that the Nexus 5 would feature a Broadcom NFC controller that could eliminate carriers' ability to wallet-block customers. Rumors confirmed: we found the Broadcom BCM20793M NFC controller.
Other Important ICs:
- SK Hynix H9CKNNNBPTMRLR-NTM 2 GB LPDDR3-1600 RAM
- The quad-core, 2.26 GHz Snapdragon 800 SoC is layered beneath the RAM
- Qualcomm WTR1605L LTE/HSPA+/CDMA2K/TDSCDMA/EDGE/GPS transceiver
- Qualcomm PM8841 and PM 8941 power management ICs
- Qualcomm WCD9320 audio codec
- Analogix ANX7808 SlimPort transmitter
- Texas Instruments BQ24192 I2C controlled 4.5 A USB/adapter charger
- Sandisk SDIN8DE4 16 GB NAND flash
- Broadcom BCM4339 5G Wi-Fi combo chip with integrated power and low-noise amplifiers
- InvenSense MPU-6515 six-axis (gyro + accelerometer) MEMS MotionTracking device
- Asahi Kasei AK8963 3-axis electronic compass
- Avago RFI335
- Avago ACPM-7600
- Synaptics S3350B touchscreen controller
-----
And more things to look at - as always - on the © iFixit website.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments