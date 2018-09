Great! 8 out of 10 for Google's Nexus 5

© iFixit

After a spate of discouragingly unrepairable devices, we've finally landed on something to buoy our spirits: Google’s newly-released Nexus 5.

Teardown Highlights:

Other Important ICs:

SK Hynix H9CKNNNBPTMRLR-NTM 2 GB LPDDR3-1600 RAM

The quad-core, 2.26 GHz Snapdragon 800 SoC is layered beneath the RAM

Qualcomm WTR1605L LTE/HSPA+/CDMA2K/TDSCDMA/EDGE/GPS transceiver

Qualcomm PM8841 and PM 8941 power management ICs

Qualcomm WCD9320 audio codec

Analogix ANX7808 SlimPort transmitter

Texas Instruments BQ24192 I2C controlled 4.5 A USB/adapter charger

Sandisk SDIN8DE4 16 GB NAND flash

Broadcom BCM4339 5G Wi-Fi combo chip with integrated power and low-noise amplifiers

InvenSense MPU-6515 six-axis (gyro + accelerometer) MEMS MotionTracking device

Asahi Kasei AK8963 3-axis electronic compass

Avago RFI335

Avago ACPM-7600

Synaptics S3350B touchscreen controller