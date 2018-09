Off to smaller things: 13'' here we come

© iFixit

With the MacBook Pro 15" Retina teardown out of the way, we focused our dissection magic on its 13" brother. While the 15" sported only iterative changes, this guy was a whole new enchilada.

Highlights:

Taking a peek under the covers of the revised AirPort Card, we find:

Broadcom BCM4360 5G Wi-Fi 3-Stream 802.11ac Gigabit Transceiver

Broadcom BCM20702 Single-Chip Bluetooth Processor

Skyworks SE5516 Dual-Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WLAN Front-End Module

Here it comes, the component we've all been waiting for: the logic board! Here's what we've got for ICs:

Intel SR18A Core i5-4258U Processor

Micron D9PXV 4 GB DDR3L SDRAM

Cirrus 4208-CRZ Two-Channel Low Power HD Audio Codec

Intel DSL5520 Thunderbolt 2 Controller

Fairchild Semiconductor DD18BB 220A

Texas Instruments 58872D TI 37 CF61 E4

Micron D9PXV 4 Gb (512 MB) DDR3L SDRAM

MXIC MX25L6406E 64M-bit CMOS Serial Flash

Texas Instruments Stellaris LM4FS1EH Microcontroller

Cypress CY8C24794-24LTXI Programmable System-on-Chip

Broadcom BCM15700A2