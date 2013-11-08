© siarhei tsalko dreamstime.com

AVX signs strategic alliance Waldom Electronics

Waldom will offer an extensive portfolio of AVX’s tantalum, ceramic, film, and niobium oxide capacitors.

“Joining with Waldom will provide the distribution market with the support it needs across the full range of components that we manufacture. It also enables us to efficiently and cost effectively service portions of our end customer base whose needs can’t readily be met by AVX or many of our existing authorized distributors. By providing preferred pricing, broken pack quantities, low minimum order quantities, off-the-shelf delivery, and custom kitting specifically tailored to the unique needs of many distributors, Waldom is helping AVX supply our best-in-class components –which consistently meet or exceed customer expectations with regard to quality, value, cost, safety, performance, and reliability– to an even broader segment of this key sales channel, so we are very happy to engage with Waldom,” said AVX Vice President of Sales, Pete Venuto.



"Working with premier suppliers like AVX is precisely the type of strategy that has earned Waldom Electronics its reputation as the recognized leader in the billion-dollar electronic component redistribution market, so we are thrilled to be able to offer AVX’s broad range of advanced capacitor products and, subsequently, to provide support to both AVX’s authorized partners and the more than 2,500 small and medium sized regional distributors that we service,” said Waldom Electronics Corporation General Manager, Robert Derringer.