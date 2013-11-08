© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com Embedded | November 08, 2013
INTEGRITY RTOS Support to ARM Cortex-A5
Green Hills Software has announced the availability of its INTEGRITY real-time operating systems (RTOS) and comprehensive MULTI® software development environment for the ARM Cortex-A5 architecture.
The run-time and development solution brings the unique combination of high performance and real-time determinism with market-specific functional safety options to customers developing medical, smart grid, low-end smart mobile, industrial and automotive devices.
Early global customers are utilizing the unique features of the INTEGRITY RTOS and the Cortex-A5 architecture:
“Green Hills has a long and rich history of applying its leading-edge RTOS, compiler, trace debugging and functional safety software technology to ARM-based processors,” said David Kleidermacher, chief technology officer at Green Hills Software. “We’re seeing a growing popularity of Cortex-Ax in all industry segments and we look forward to continuing to enable this trend.”
Availability
The Green Hills solution for Cortex-A5 is available now.
