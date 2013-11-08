INTEGRITY RTOS Support to ARM Cortex-A5

© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Green Hills Software has announced the availability of its INTEGRITY real-time operating systems (RTOS) and comprehensive MULTI® software development environment for the ARM Cortex-A5 architecture.

Early global customers are utilizing the unique features of the INTEGRITY RTOS and the Cortex-A5 architecture:

INTEGRITY RTOS achieves the highest functional safety certification levels in industrial, medical, automotive and railway, and delivers real-time determinism with high-performance by leveraging the Cortex-A5 multicore architecture and performance accelerators including MMU.

MULTI integrated software development environment features a multicore debugger, MISRA C/C++ code quality adherence, profiler and many other integrated time-saving tools.

Toolchain compliant to automotive and industrial safety standards ISO 26262 ASIL D, EN50128 SIL 4 and IEC 61508 SIL 4.

Award-winning TimeMachine debugger and SuperTrace probe for revolutionary rewind debugging and non-intrusive analysis.

Record-setting EEMBC-certified C/C++ compilers, leveraging Cortex-A5 performance acceleration units including the latest floating point (VFPv4) and NEON SIMD engine.

Green Hills probe for hardware bring-up and low-level debugging and development.

Availability

The run-time and development solution brings the unique combination of high performance and real-time determinism with market-specific functional safety options to customers developing medical, smart grid, low-end smart mobile, industrial and automotive devices.“Green Hills has a long and rich history of applying its leading-edge RTOS, compiler, trace debugging and functional safety software technology to ARM-based processors,” said David Kleidermacher, chief technology officer at Green Hills Software. “We’re seeing a growing popularity of Cortex-Ax in all industry segments and we look forward to continuing to enable this trend.”The Green Hills solution for Cortex-A5 is available now.