Rockchip extends partnership with ARM

China-based Rockchip Electronics Co., Ltd. has acquired a subscription license of a broad range of ARM advanced technologies.

The agreement gives Rockchip access to ARMv8-A and ARMv7 architecture-based processors including the ARM Cortex®-A57, Cortex-A53 and Cortex-A12 processors, the ARM Mali™ GPU family, as well as ARM CoreLink™ interconnect technology. This is the first subscription license to ARM in China and the first subscription license of ARM Mali solutions worldwide, enabling next-generation robotics and providing a flexible product roadmap to Rockchip and its customers for the fast-growing mobile internet and smart home markets.



“Rockchip and ARM have a successful long-term strategic partnership that has been proven by Rockchip’s ARM Cortex-A9 processor and Mali-400 MP GPU powered RK31 series and RK30 series solutions,” said Antonio Viana, executive vice president, Commercial and Global Development, ARM. “We are pleased to extend our partnership with Rockchip to a wide range of ARM Cortex processor and ARM Mali GPU solutions. This agreement will help Rockchip to strengthen its industry leadership position in China and worldwide and to address the challenges and opportunities posed by demanding consumers of mobile internet and smart home devices.”



“Rockchip is dedicated to bringing cutting-edge CPU and GPU technologies and solutions to our customers and end users to enable a compelling user experience on mobile devices and at home,” said Feng Chen, Chief Marketing Office, Rockchip. “This subscription license of ARM technologies enables us to continue building a comprehensive technology and product roadmap, demonstrating our commitment to enabling the next-generation Smartphone, Tablet, Android Notebook, Phablet and Internet TV products with higher performance and power efficiency for consumers across the globe.”