Murata launches Power Block modules
Murata introduced the first in a series of Power Blocks designed to provide the power system architect with an alternative design approach for non- isolated DC-DC conversion.
This concept, developed by Murata Power Solutions to meet the growing demand for increased power densities, sits between a discrete point-of-load (PoL) design and that of a complete non-isolated PoL converter module. The power block is essentially a non-isolated buck converter without the PWM controller.
The Power Block design approach allows the power engineer to achieve the highest efficiency and maximum possible power and current density while maintaining a high performance system at a lower cost when compared to a complete module design approach. Murata’s Power Block provides a single component solution that incorporates all of the power handling components, fully tested and characterized for thermal and dynamic performance. The Power Block design approach is ideal for today’s power-hungry FPGAs, ASICs, computing and IBA architectures. Most analog or digital PWM controllers can be used with the power block; however, the maximum benefits are achieved when coupled with ZMDI’s ZSPM1025 single phase digital PWM IC controller family.
The first product using this approach, the OKLP-X/25-W12-C, is a 25 A rated module and is optimized for use with the ZMDI series of digital controllers that incorporate PMBus communications.
By combining the ZSPM1025 controller IC and the 25A Murata Power Block engineers can implement a full pre-configured 25A point-of-load solution. This includes a downloadable construction kit with step-by-step instruction and a software wizard, and is an FPGA designer-friendly solution. This implementation supports up to four different output capacitor ranges without any additional design work.
The OKLP power block measures 12.7 x 17.02 x 10.7 mm and has a typical efficiency rating of 93.5%. Input voltage is around a nominal 12 VDC and can accommodate the range of 7 to 13.2 VDC.
"We are excited to offer this unique Power Block architecture to power systems design engineers as it provides them with flexibility and options to improve power density, performance, and overall system costs,” says Bill Smith, Director of Marketing, Board Mount Power, for Murata Power Solutions “We see our OKLP power block as a means to address the ever-growing requirements for increased power densities in networking applications.”
