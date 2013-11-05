© gingergirl dreamstime.com Components | November 05, 2013
TI’s 7-W amplifier in small QFN package
Texas Instrumentsintroduced a Class-D stereo amplifier that produces size-defying sound for ultrabooks, Bluetooth® speakers, and tablet and ultrabook docking stations.
The TPA3131D2 is the industry’s first Class-D amplifier to deliver 7 W from a miniature QFN package. It produces more than three times the power output compared to high definition audio (HDA) codecs, and it’s half the package size of discrete amplifiers with comparable output, while delivering longer standby battery life.
Key features and benefits of the TPA3131D2:
- Size-defying sound: 7-W stereo output provides more than three times the power output of 2-W HDA codecs, enabling louder, crisper sound from ultrabooks and Bluetooth speakers.
- Package fits ultrabooks: The 5-mm by 5-mm QFN package is nearly half the size of discrete amplifiers in TSSOP packages. It simplifies board layout for designers and delivers the highest power output per square millimeter of board space.
- Longer battery life: Up to 92-percent power-efficient Class-D operation, and less than 50-uA quiescent power consumption allows for longer standby battery life compared to discrete amplifiers in larger TSSOP packages.
- Wide supply range: Offers low power rail of 4.5 V, compared to 8 V for integrated amplifiers. Supply range extends to 26 V to support both AC-powered and 2S battery-configured systems.
- Complete audio solution: Combines with the TLV320AIC3254 stereo audio codec with miniDSP, and the TPA6132A2 stereo headphone amplifier to create a high-performance audio solution.
Tools and support
The TPA3131D2EVM can be purchased today for a suggested retail price of US$149. PSpice models are also available for verifying board signal integrity requirements.
Technical support is available on the Audio Forum in the TI E2ETM Community, where engineers can search for solutions, get help, share knowledge and solve problems with fellow engineers and TI experts.
Availability and pricing
The TPA3131D2 is available today in a 32-pin QFN package for a suggested retail price of US$1.10 in 1,000-unit quantities.
