Qualcomm acquires Arteris technology assets

Qualcomm Technologies, a Qualcomm subsidiary, has acquired certain technology assets from Arteris (a supplier of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP solutions) and hired personnel formerly employed by Arteris.

As part of the acquisition transaction, Arteris retains the right to license, support and maintain the existing Arteris FlexNoC and Arteris FlexLLI product lines in order to fulfill existing and new licensing contracts. Qualcomm has agreed to make certain FlexNoC updates available to Arteris based upon an agreed upon schedule and provide certain engineering support to Arteris. Arteris has rights to make customer support-related modifications to FlexNoC. There are no changes in Arteris’ contractual obligations or operations with customers or industry partners.



“Arteris NoC technology has been and will continue to be a key enabler for creating larger and more complex chips in a shorter amount of time at a lower cost,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO, Arteris. “This acquisition of our technology assets represents a validation of the value of Arteris’ Network-on-Chip interconnect IP technology.”