© ermess dreamstime.com

Osram and Dominant settled in patent dispute

Lighting manufacturer Osram and LED manufacturer Dominant have settled their patent dispute.

Additionally Osram licensed certain patents to Dominant. The parties agreed to keep the details of the settlement confidential.



The agreement covers patents in the field of opto-electronic semiconductor components. Osram has already entered into patent license agreements with big players in this market. Such agreements assure legal security for Osram and its licensing partners while entering future lighting markets.