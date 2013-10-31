© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com Embedded | October 31, 2013
Tritech signs distribution and partner agreement with AAEON
As part of Tritech’s focus on suppliers of COTS (commercial-off-the-shelf) embedded systems and boards, Tritech signs a partner and distribution agreement with AAEON Technology.
“AAEON is a strategic supplier in our overall offering of products, services, and solutions within the embedded market. AAEON’s wide product range and the ability to quickly bring new technology to market with industrial specifications and longevity is a strong benefit. That AAEON now is a part of the ASUS Group means synergies in purchasing and production as well as great opportunities in product design. AAEON offers new technology from the consumer market tailored to industrial requirements at affordable prices.”, said Jörgen Carlsson, Managing Director, Tritech Solutions.
“The cooperation with Tritech is strategical for AAEON. We have for some time been in need of a focused partner with a high level of technological know-how. Our core competence is to develop and manufacture competitive embedded boards and systems with a strong time to market focus. With Tritech we get a partner with strong engineering capabilities, and that understands customer needs and can provide additional value through its organization of 100 embedded developers. Tritech works not only as a distributor but also as a partner in technically demanding projects”, said Dill Ha, Managing Director, AAEON Europe.
AAEON is an embedded computing company, and part of ASUS Group.
“The cooperation with Tritech is strategical for AAEON. We have for some time been in need of a focused partner with a high level of technological know-how. Our core competence is to develop and manufacture competitive embedded boards and systems with a strong time to market focus. With Tritech we get a partner with strong engineering capabilities, and that understands customer needs and can provide additional value through its organization of 100 embedded developers. Tritech works not only as a distributor but also as a partner in technically demanding projects”, said Dill Ha, Managing Director, AAEON Europe.
AAEON is an embedded computing company, and part of ASUS Group.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments