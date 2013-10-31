© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com

Tritech signs distribution and partner agreement with AAEON

As part of Tritech’s focus on suppliers of COTS (commercial-off-the-shelf) embedded systems and boards, Tritech signs a partner and distribution agreement with AAEON Technology.

“AAEON is a strategic supplier in our overall offering of products, services, and solutions within the embedded market. AAEON’s wide product range and the ability to quickly bring new technology to market with industrial specifications and longevity is a strong benefit. That AAEON now is a part of the ASUS Group means synergies in purchasing and production as well as great opportunities in product design. AAEON offers new technology from the consumer market tailored to industrial requirements at affordable prices.”, said Jörgen Carlsson, Managing Director, Tritech Solutions.



“The cooperation with Tritech is strategical for AAEON. We have for some time been in need of a focused partner with a high level of technological know-how. Our core competence is to develop and manufacture competitive embedded boards and systems with a strong time to market focus. With Tritech we get a partner with strong engineering capabilities, and that understands customer needs and can provide additional value through its organization of 100 embedded developers. Tritech works not only as a distributor but also as a partner in technically demanding projects”, said Dill Ha, Managing Director, AAEON Europe.



AAEON is an embedded computing company, and part of ASUS Group.