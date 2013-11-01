© iFixit

We're going a bit teardown-crazy over here, but that's expected — everyone's trying to release their products just in time for Christmas. Today we have a tale of two MacBook Pro Retina teardowns, a 13" and a 15" variant.

MacBook Pro 15" Retina Display Highlights:

The 15" Retina now has a PCIe-based SSD instead of the mSATA drive of yesteryear. The new Samsung-based SSD contains the following ICs:

Samsung K4P4G324EB-FGC2 512 MB Mobile DRAM

Samsung S4LNO53X01-8030 SSD Controller

Samsung K9HFGY8S5C 32 GB NAND Flash Modules (8 chips for 256 GB total)

Some noteworthy revisions come on the logic board, including the all-new Haswell Core i7 processor, Iris Pro Graphics, and Thunderbolt 2 support:

2.0 GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor (Turbo Boost up to 3.2 GHz) with 6 MB shared L3 cache

Intel Iris Pro Graphics

Elpida J4208EFBG 512 MB DDR3 SDRAM (16 chips for 8 GB total)

Platform Controller Hub

Intel DSL5520 Thunderbolt 2 Controller

Cirrus 4208-CRZ Audio Codec, similar to Cirrus CS4207

