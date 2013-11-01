© iFixit Teardowns | November 01, 2013
MacBook Pro Retina 15" Teardown
We're going a bit teardown-crazy over here, but that's expected — everyone's trying to release their products just in time for Christmas. Today we have a tale of two MacBook Pro Retina teardowns, a 13" and a 15" variant.
Up first is the 15" model, which is essentially the 2012 unit with a couple of performance upgrades. We did a "quick-n-dirty" teardown on that machine, since very little changed in 2013. It scored the same terrible 1 out of 10 repairability; believe it or not, the machine became slightly *harder* to fix. Now people can't replace their headphone jack without replacing the logic board. So unless you're keen on soldering, replacing the headphone jack just became a $1,000 fix.
Note that this is now your only 15" option; Apple stopped selling the non-Retina 15" MacBook Pro.
Of more interest is the 13" version, which we're still working on. It has a completely reworked interior from what we saw last year, and we're working hard to note all the changes.
The 15" Retina now has a PCIe-based SSD instead of the mSATA drive of yesteryear. The new Samsung-based SSD contains the following ICs:
One of the few differences: It now has a sleekified heat sink with just a single thermal pad, thanks to the more closely integrated GPU — which we attribute to the "Haswellification" process, as we call it.
Apple added a new AirPort card that supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi.The Broadcom BCM4360 on this AirPort card enables operation on the 5 GHz band at speeds up to 1.3 Gbps, while a Broadcom BCM20702 Bluetooth 4.0 Processor gets Bluetoothy things done for your convenience. Also in residence are a pair of Skyworks SE5516 dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WLAN front-end modules.
-----
Source: Here's the goods for all to see. / © iFixit
Note that this is now your only 15" option; Apple stopped selling the non-Retina 15" MacBook Pro.
Of more interest is the 13" version, which we're still working on. It has a completely reworked interior from what we saw last year, and we're working hard to note all the changes.
MacBook Pro 15" Retina Display Highlights:
The 15" Retina now has a PCIe-based SSD instead of the mSATA drive of yesteryear. The new Samsung-based SSD contains the following ICs:
- Samsung K4P4G324EB-FGC2 512 MB Mobile DRAM
- Samsung S4LNO53X01-8030 SSD Controller
- Samsung K9HFGY8S5C 32 GB NAND Flash Modules (8 chips for 256 GB total)
One of the few differences: It now has a sleekified heat sink with just a single thermal pad, thanks to the more closely integrated GPU — which we attribute to the "Haswellification" process, as we call it.
Apple added a new AirPort card that supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi.The Broadcom BCM4360 on this AirPort card enables operation on the 5 GHz band at speeds up to 1.3 Gbps, while a Broadcom BCM20702 Bluetooth 4.0 Processor gets Bluetoothy things done for your convenience. Also in residence are a pair of Skyworks SE5516 dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WLAN front-end modules.
Some noteworthy revisions come on the logic board, including the all-new Haswell Core i7 processor, Iris Pro Graphics, and Thunderbolt 2 support:
- 2.0 GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor (Turbo Boost up to 3.2 GHz) with 6 MB shared L3 cache
- Intel Iris Pro Graphics
- Elpida J4208EFBG 512 MB DDR3 SDRAM (16 chips for 8 GB total)
- Platform Controller Hub
- Intel DSL5520 Thunderbolt 2 Controller
- Cirrus 4208-CRZ Audio Codec, similar to Cirrus CS4207
-----
Source: Here's the goods for all to see. / © iFixit
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments