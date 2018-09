© iFixit

We're going a bit teardown-crazy over here, but that's expected — everyone's trying to release their products just in time for Christmas. Today we have a tale of two MacBook Pro Retina teardowns, a 13" and a 15" variant.

MacBook Pro 15" Retina Display Highlights:

The 15" Retina now has a PCIe-based SSD instead of the mSATA drive of yesteryear. The new Samsung-based SSD contains the following ICs:

Samsung K4P4G324EB-FGC2 512 MB Mobile DRAM

Samsung S4LNO53X01-8030 SSD Controller

Samsung K9HFGY8S5C 32 GB NAND Flash Modules (8 chips for 256 GB total)

Some noteworthy revisions come on the logic board, including the all-new Haswell Core i7 processor, Iris Pro Graphics, and Thunderbolt 2 support:

2.0 GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor (Turbo Boost up to 3.2 GHz) with 6 MB shared L3 cache

Intel Iris Pro Graphics

Elpida J4208EFBG 512 MB DDR3 SDRAM (16 chips for 8 GB total)

Platform Controller Hub

Intel DSL5520 Thunderbolt 2 Controller

Cirrus 4208-CRZ Audio Codec, similar to Cirrus CS4207

Up first is the 15" model, which is essentially the 2012 unit with a couple of performance upgrades. We did a "quick-n-dirty" teardown on that machine, since very little changed in 2013. It scored the same terrible 1 out of 10 repairability; believe it or not, the machine became slightly *harder* to fix. Now people can't replace their headphone jack without replacing the logic board. So unless you're keen on soldering, replacing the headphone jack just became a $1,000 fix.Note that this is now your only 15" option; Apple stopped selling the non-Retina 15" MacBook Pro.Of more interest is the 13" version, which we're still working on. It has a completely reworked interior from what we saw last year, and we're working hard to note all the changes.One of the few differences: It now has a sleekified heat sink with just a single thermal pad, thanks to the more closely integrated GPU — which we attribute to the "Haswellification" process, as we call it.Apple added a new AirPort card that supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi.The Broadcom BCM4360 on this AirPort card enables operation on the 5 GHz band at speeds up to 1.3 Gbps, while a Broadcom BCM20702 Bluetooth 4.0 Processor gets Bluetoothy things done for your convenience. Also in residence are a pair of Skyworks SE5516 dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WLAN front-end modules.