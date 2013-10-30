© kornwa dreamstime.com Components | October 30, 2013
Exar expands coprocessor portfolio
Exar Corporation expanded its portfolio of compression and security solutions with the announcement of the market-leading XR9200 Coprocessor family.
The XR9200 addresses requirements in high performance applications for the data analytics, storage, and cloud security markets, which include Data Warehouses, Hadoop Clusters, Storage Arrays, Application Delivery Controllers (ADC), WAN Optimization Appliances, and Security Gateways.
Exar’s new coprocessors provide leading-edge compression to remove or minimize costly I/O bottlenecks and enable maximum system throughput with minimum latency, while optimizing storage efficiency. Additionally, the XR9200’s hardware-accelerated encryption and public key processing enables the secure infrastructure needed to support high transaction throughput and packet-per-second rate required by enterprise, cloud and web-based applications. The new family of coprocessors offloads computationally intensive compression and security algorithms from a host CPU and matches the performance of hundreds of enterprise class x86 CPU cores at much lower power and cost.
XR9200 Coprocessor Features:
• 40 gigabits/second of processing throughput with simultaneous compression, encryption and hashing
• Compression ratios comparable to Level 9 gzip
• 40,000 operations/second of RSA with 2048 bit keys
• PCI Express 3.0 host interface supporting 64 gigabits/sec of bandwidth with 8 lanes
• 40 gigabit/sec Interlaken interface supports external FPGA connection
• Class of Service to prioritize traffic for critical applications
• Single Root I/O Virtualization (SRIOV) integrates 128 virtual functions to support virtualized I/O
• Support for gzip, zlib, Deflate, and eLZS
• Support for a wide range of symmetric and asymmetric encryption algorithms
• Support for Suite B, multiple wireless algorithms, hardware Random Number Generation, and NIST compliant DRBG
• Security Containment features include a Key Unwrap engine and a Key Encryption Key store with Tamper Zeroization
“Exar continues its long history of delivering innovative compression and encryption solutions for enterprise class applications in the data center with the XR9200 family of coprocessors,” said Dr. Jiebing Wang, Vice President of Data Management, Exar. “The leading-edge compression and security engines combine best-in-class throughput and compression ratios. The XR9200 enables unmatched system performance for big data infrastructure and data analytics, as well as storage arrays and networking appliances.”
Product Availability
The XR9200 family of devices is now sampling and offers a wide range of performance options from 10 Gbit/sec to 40 Gbit/sec. The device family comes standard with a Software Development Kit (SDK) that is compatible with the XR8200 family of coprocessors.
