© luchschen dreamstime.com

ON Semi introduces DSP-based system-on-chip

ON Semiconductor has launched the Ezairo 7100 series of integrated circuits and packaged hybrids for advanced hearing aids and hearing implant devices.

With five times the processing power of previous systems, the system-on-chip (SoC) provides built-in flexibility to support evolving algorithm, wireless and system-level needs.



Ezairo 7100 is one of the industry’s most integrated and power efficient single chip solutions. Its unique quad-core architecture is constructed of a 24-bit open-programmable CFX DSP core. Inclusion of the ARM® Cortex-M3 processor supports wireless protocols and complements the DSP core with special error-correction and audio coding support. The system also features a HEAR configurable accelerator engine, dedicated for audio processing tasks, and a new Filter Engine which implements efficient time-domain filters. When combined with non-volatile memory and wireless transceivers, it forms a complete hardware platform.



“In Ezairo 7100, major signal processing capabilities are hardwired in logic blocks while the programmable DSP enables additional signal processing capabilities to be implemented in software,” said Michel De Mey, senior director, hearing and audio solutions at ON Semiconductor. “The open architecture is designed specifically for hearing aids and hearing implant devices and allows manufacturers to respond quickly to shifting market needs.”



Manufactured using 65 nanometer (nm) process technology, the series integrates analog front-end circuitry with an unmatched input dynamic range of 110 decibel (dB) that enables high sound precision and quality. A programmable Filter Engine supports an ultra-low delay audio path of 44 μs for superior performance of features such as occlusion management. The addition of an integrated wireless controller, compatible with NFMI and RF wireless technologies, supports efficient data transfer to and from wireless transceivers.



The new wireless-ready series extends the company’s successful open-programmable DSP-based systems including the Ezairo 5900 and Ezairo 6200 series. The Ezairo 7100 series is available as die or packaged integrated circuits.