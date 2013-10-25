© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Altium Designer extends in Poland

Altium partners with Computer Controls to bring next-generation electronics design systems to more electronic and mechatronic designers in Poland.

Altium Limited announces a strategic partnership in the Polish market with Computer Controls as an additional reseller in Poland. Effective from October 1, 2013, Computer Controls offers Altium's full suite of products, including the new version of Altium Designer 14, as well as providing software support, training and integration services to organizations across Poland.



"I'm very excited to have Computer Controls as an additional partner for Poland. We have successful partnerships with them in other markets already and I'm now looking forward to extending this relationship," says Michael Leidel, EMEA Channel Manager for Altium.



"At Computer Controls we are proud to have Altium in our product portfolio, so we can help our customers driving product innovation and increasing their competitiveness," said Harald Weigelt, CEO of Computer Controls AG. "Our customers in Poland benefit from a complete range of R&D solutions. Together with Grzegorz Witek, our co-founder for Computer Controls in Poland, we have built a team of competent and experienced people, well positioned to offer the best solutions and services for electronics engineers in Poland."