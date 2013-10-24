© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Dow Corning appoints Tang-Yong Ang to Vice President

Dow Corning appointed Tang Yong Ang “TY.” to vice president of Dow Corning’s Compound Semiconductor Solutions

In this critical, newly created role, effective October 1, TY will lead the company’s expanding Compound Semiconductor Solutions business, and report to the general manager of the Specialty Chemicals business.



“Dow Corning is strongly committed to a leadership role in high-growth SiC technology as it enables a new generation of ever more reliable and efficient power electronic devices,” said Tom Cook, general manager, Specialty Chemicals business, and chief commercial officer of Dow Corning. “TY’s strong record of proven management skills and deep industry expertise make him exceptionally qualified to leverage our Compound Semiconductor Solutions’ strong foundation, and build semiconductor substrate supply capabilities that will support sustainable and unfettered growth of high-quality SiC substrates for our customers’ next-generation power electronics applications.”



“Contributing to Dow Corning’s continued success is without question a highpoint of my career,” TY said. “This company is a world-class leader and a trusted brand along the entire electronics value chain. We are well positioned to help the industry develop new generations of advanced devices based on SiC semiconductor technology. I look forward to working with the Compound Semiconductor team to provide our customers worldwide the support they need to differentiate their products, gain a competitive edge and meet our business goals.”



TY joined Dow Corning from Lam Research where he held a number of key positions, including region vice president, Southeast Asia; vice president, Asia Pacific Region Operations; vice president and general manager strategic account. Prior to this, he worked 13 years at Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing where he held various key positions including fab operation vice president, purchasing & facilities vice president and quality vice president. TY also spent some years running a business as president, Engineering Solutions at Ellipsiz.



Earlier, TY held positions of increasing responsibility at Texas Instruments and AT&T Consumer Products which included a tour of duty at AT&T HQ in New Jersey, beginning his career in 1980 as a utility engineer for Hitachi Electronics. He holds a master’s in Business Administration from the State University of New York/Singapore Institute of Management.



Dow Corning created its Compound Semiconductor business – formerly Power electronics – in 2003 with an initial investment of $70 million. Until now, it was a key part of Dow Corning’s Electronics Solutions group. The Compound Semiconductor business has commercial operations in Auburn, Mich.; Seneffe, Belgium; Tokyo, Japan; Seoul, Korea; and Taipei, Taiwan.