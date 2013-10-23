© iFixit Teardowns | October 23, 2013
Microsoft Surface Pro 2 teardown
Only eight months has passed, and we already have a new tablet from Microsoft. Well, sort of. The Microsoft Surface Pro 2 is all but identical to its February brother, with an indistinguishable and equally difficult to repair body.
So what gives? The only differences deserving of a "2" on the box are the new Intel Haswell processor, and options for more RAM and a larger capacity SSD (oh, and they made the motherboard a shade of blue this time around). So to everyone who bought their ancient original Pro, don’t sweat it.
Highlights:
We slowly but surely free the Surface Pro 2's display, trapped like a baby diplodocus in a treacherous tar pit of black adhesive. Think we're joking? See the images below.
At first glance things look eerily similar to last time, although the motherboard is a pretty new shade of...blue? Green?
We've got storage! This time around, Microsoft shifts from a Micron/Marvell SSD to an SK Hynix HFS128G3AMNB 128 GB mSATA 6.0 Gbps SSD, using the following hardware:
With the power of a laptop in a tablet, there's bound to be a lot of silicon:
Microsoft still adheres the battery to the rear case and still warns users not to remove it (pretty ironic, considering they clearly know their way around a user-friendly means of securing a battery—screws).
The two battery cells are wrangled by a Texas Instruments BQ30Z55 battery pack manager.
© iFixitBut we have to hand it to Microsoft—they beat Apple fair ‘n’ square, just not in a good way. The display and battery are glued down with even more adhesive than an iPad, the LCD and digitizer glass are fused, and the device has more than 90 screws holding everything together. The Surface Pro 2 still retains its terrible 1 out of 10 on our repairability scale, which according to our mathemagicians is 100% worserer than the iPad’s score of 2.
