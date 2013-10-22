© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com

Arrow signs distribution agreement with McAfee in EMEA

Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement to distribute McAfee’s embedded security solutions in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

With the high growth trend of embedded devices, the likelihood of a targeted attack on these devices greatly increases.



“Embedded is a fast growing market that needs to apply security best practices,” said Tom Moore, vice president of worldwide embedded sales at McAfee. “McAfee is making it easier for OEMs and designers to add leading security technology to their products through the distribution channel. Our goal is to secure the rapidly growing embedded device market and thereby lessen the risk to both device OEMs and consumers.”



“We live in an embedded world where everything is connected,” said Amir Mobayen, vice president and general manager of Arrow’s OEM Computing Solutions business in EMEA. “With this greater connectivity comes an increase in threats to the embedded device. McAfee Embedded Security protects the customer against these threats while giving designers time to focus on their product designs rather than how to keep them secure. Arrow will be involved early in the design cycle to bring state of the art solutions and expertise to our customers so they are focused on developing more innovative products, and be faster to market. Our role is to anticipate the OEM needs, and be ready to deliver solutions.”