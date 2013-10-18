© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com Components | October 18, 2013
Southern Europe next target for Digi-Key sales expansion
Digi-Key has appointed Vincenzo Purgatorio, Regional Sales Director for Southern Europe and North Africa.
This appointment is part of a larger global sales force expansion, adding additional resources in the Nordics, the Baltics, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe.
“We have seen significant growth in Europe thus far in 2013,” said Kris Haggstrom, Vice President, Sales, EMEA and Asia Pacific, at Digi-Key. “We see tremendous opportunity for increased growth in Southern Europe and we are excited to bring Vincenzo on to facilitate this expansion. His depth of experience in the region is a valuable asset to the international team.”
Joining the Digi-Key team in August 2013, Purgatorio will focus on expanding Digi-Key’s presence in Southern Europe and North Africa. His industry experience extends over the past 25 years, with the last 17 spent in various positions with Future Electronics. He will provide local language support for Digi-Key’s expanding customer base in Southern Europe, working to further grow business in the region and tap into the myriad sales opportunities in the region. Purgatorio will also focus on increasing awareness of Digi-Key’s “Prototype to Production®” business strategy, supporting the company’s unique high-mix/low volume, hybrid distribution model.
“Southern Europe is a perfect fit for Digi-Key’s model,” said Purgatorio. “Industry in the region has a definite need for the high mix/ low volume orders that are Digi-Key’s specialty. As the company continues to grow and expand further into Europe, this area will be a valuable asset to the company and we are excited at the prospects it brings.”
“We have seen significant growth in Europe thus far in 2013,” said Kris Haggstrom, Vice President, Sales, EMEA and Asia Pacific, at Digi-Key. “We see tremendous opportunity for increased growth in Southern Europe and we are excited to bring Vincenzo on to facilitate this expansion. His depth of experience in the region is a valuable asset to the international team.”
Joining the Digi-Key team in August 2013, Purgatorio will focus on expanding Digi-Key’s presence in Southern Europe and North Africa. His industry experience extends over the past 25 years, with the last 17 spent in various positions with Future Electronics. He will provide local language support for Digi-Key’s expanding customer base in Southern Europe, working to further grow business in the region and tap into the myriad sales opportunities in the region. Purgatorio will also focus on increasing awareness of Digi-Key’s “Prototype to Production®” business strategy, supporting the company’s unique high-mix/low volume, hybrid distribution model.
“Southern Europe is a perfect fit for Digi-Key’s model,” said Purgatorio. “Industry in the region has a definite need for the high mix/ low volume orders that are Digi-Key’s specialty. As the company continues to grow and expand further into Europe, this area will be a valuable asset to the company and we are excited at the prospects it brings.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments