Southern Europe next target for Digi-Key sales expansion

Digi-Key has appointed Vincenzo Purgatorio, Regional Sales Director for Southern Europe and North Africa.

This appointment is part of a larger global sales force expansion, adding additional resources in the Nordics, the Baltics, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe.



“We have seen significant growth in Europe thus far in 2013,” said Kris Haggstrom, Vice President, Sales, EMEA and Asia Pacific, at Digi-Key. “We see tremendous opportunity for increased growth in Southern Europe and we are excited to bring Vincenzo on to facilitate this expansion. His depth of experience in the region is a valuable asset to the international team.”



Joining the Digi-Key team in August 2013, Purgatorio will focus on expanding Digi-Key’s presence in Southern Europe and North Africa. His industry experience extends over the past 25 years, with the last 17 spent in various positions with Future Electronics. He will provide local language support for Digi-Key’s expanding customer base in Southern Europe, working to further grow business in the region and tap into the myriad sales opportunities in the region. Purgatorio will also focus on increasing awareness of Digi-Key’s “Prototype to Production®” business strategy, supporting the company’s unique high-mix/low volume, hybrid distribution model.



“Southern Europe is a perfect fit for Digi-Key’s model,” said Purgatorio. “Industry in the region has a definite need for the high mix/ low volume orders that are Digi-Key’s specialty. As the company continues to grow and expand further into Europe, this area will be a valuable asset to the company and we are excited at the prospects it brings.”