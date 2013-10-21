© luchschen dreamstime.com

DSLTE system available with 200 Mbps data throughput

Lantiq and Netgem present HYBRIDGE, first in market DSLTE powered Residential Gateway, enabling fixed and mobile internet usage with ultra-fast data rates in up and downlink.

The rising need to access high-definition video streams, including on-demand and OTT content, on multiple screens leads to an ever growing demand for bandwidth that is not always available to all consumers on existing copper networks.



HYBRIDGE addresses this demand by combining xDSL and LTE WAN, which enables aggregated bandwidths reaching up to 200 Mbps at home.



HYBRIDGE is a high-end VDSL gateway that includes the Lantiq DSLTE technology – based on the latest AnyWan GRX300 Network processor family. On this platform, the Netgem Quattuor advanced LTE mobile hotspot can be docked to provide the additional bandwidth.



Dirk Wieberneit, Head of the Customer Premises Equipment Business Unit of Lantiq: “Telecom operators all over the world are looking for ways to boost the data rates they can offer to their fixed-line subscribers with minimum investment. We are excited that together with Netgem we can now offer this first DSLTE™ product, which will help carriers to achieve this goal. With our large footprint in the DSL Gateway domain and the rapidly emerging market for Residential LTE -Gateways it was a logical step for us to combine both technologies. “



David Remaud, Head of Mobility Business Line for Netgem: “With more than 15 years of experience delivering connected home services in hybrid environments, we have a strong belief that technologies need to be combined to address the surge of both multi-screen and high quality video services. We are particularly proud to partner with Lantiq to develop this breakthrough DSLTE™ Residential Gateway. With HYBRIDGE, operators will be able to provide a fluid and high quality multi-screen video experience to any subscribers anywhere. “