© verticalarray dreamstime.com

TDK-Lambda UK signs new distributor

TDK-Lambda UK has signed a new distributor agreement with Caltest Instruments Ltd. Effective from 1st October 2013, Caltest will support TDK-Lambda within the UK for its range of Programmable Power Supplies.

Commenting on the new signing, Clare Gayton, Distribution Manager at TDK-Lambda UK, says: “Caltest Instruments have many years of experience providing power sources and test solutions to the industrial, scientific and research market sectors. We see Caltest Instruments as a strong partner and a positive addition to our existing distributor network.”