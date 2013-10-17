© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Zytronic extends R&D team with new development engineer

Paul Cowen, an electrical and electronics engineer, has joined Zytronic research and development (R&D) team.

He will complement the Newcastle team extended earlier this year by offering additional product development and design support for new projects and Zytronic’s customers globally especially for all types of transport, kiosk and digital signage applications.



Paul Cowen comes from Ferrograph, Newcastle, a leading designer and system integrator of information displays for applications situated in airports, bus terminals, call centres, railways and the media. He has been in the industry for 19 years gaining extensive technical skills and experience in electrical/mechanical manufacturing. Cowen holds certificates from City & Guilds in Information Technology, Electrical Installations and Electrical Craft Studies.



“The key to any product design is getting the right technical information to our growing customers quickly and efficiently ensuring the overall design cycle progresses in a timely manner,” said technical director Dr. Andrew Morrison, Zytronic. “Additional resources will enable us not only to extend our R&D capabilities and ensure the evolution of Zytronic’s technology but also bring additional knowledge and resources to support new and customer-specific design projects.”