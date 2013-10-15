© evertiq Teardowns | October 15, 2013
Kindle Fire HDX Teardown
Kindle refreshes are in full Autumn bloom, and we got into the all-new Kindle Fire HDX 7" to see what it's made of.
Compared to the Fire HD 7" we tore down, Amazon's new, midrange 7" tablet boasts improved specs in every department—except for repair. A glued-in battery, tucked beneath a nearly-impossible-to-replace motherboard, spells doom for this device. It also earns the Fire HDX 7" a 3 out of 10 on our repairability score—the lowest score for any Kindle we’ve ever taken apart.
Teardown highlights:
We're happy to see modularity in the smaller components of the HDX. The volume buttons, microphones, and headphone jack are all separate pieces. A failed component could be replaced without buying the whole assembly.
The LCD and digitizer cables are trapped between the LCD and midframe. The only way to get the connectors reseated is to remove the midframe from the display assembly.
For a device called the "Fire," we had to bring a lot of our own heat: some mighty powerful adhesive holds the battery to the plastic midframe.
Teardown highlights:
© iFixitIn the Kindle Fire HD of yesteryear, the rear case was a bare piece of plastic, without any additional components. This time around, all of the peripherals have been offloaded to the rear case, along with a shiny heat dissipating plate.
We're happy to see modularity in the smaller components of the HDX. The volume buttons, microphones, and headphone jack are all separate pieces. A failed component could be replaced without buying the whole assembly.
The LCD and digitizer cables are trapped between the LCD and midframe. The only way to get the connectors reseated is to remove the midframe from the display assembly.
For a device called the "Fire," we had to bring a lot of our own heat: some mighty powerful adhesive holds the battery to the plastic midframe.
© iFixitNoteworthy silicon in the Fire HDX:
- Snapdragon 800 SoC with 2.2 GHz quad-core CPU
- Samsung K3QF2F200B 2 GB LPDDR3 SDRAM
- Qualcomm PM8841 Power Management IC
- Summit Microelectronics SMB349 Lithium-Ion/Lithium-Polymer Battery Charger
- Maxim Integrated MAX97236 Audio Amplifier with Jack Detection
- Qualcomm PM8941 Power Management IC
- Qualcomm WCD9320 Audio Codec
- Qualcomm Atheros QCA6234XH Integrated Dual-Band 2x2 802.11n + Bluetooth 4.0
- Toshiba THGBMAG7A2JBAIR 16 GB eMMC NAND Flash
- Synaptics S7301B Touchscreen Controller
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments