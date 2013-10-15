© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Toshiba's miniature 600V superjunction power MOSFETs

Toshiba Electronics Europe's (TEE) next-generation superjunction (SJ) DTMOS-IV power MOSFET technology is being made available for the first time in small outline, low-profile DFN packaging.

Offering current ratings from 9.7A to over 30A, the new devices in the TKxV60W family of 600V MOSFETs have ultra-low on resistance (RDS(ON)) ratings from 0.38Ω to just 0.098Ω.



At 8mm x 8mm the DFN package has an outline that is 20% smaller than a D2PAK package. A profile of only 0.85mm is almost three times lower than a traditional DPAK and over five times lower than a D2PAK.



Toshiba uses the deep trench process in its DTMOS-IV fourth generation single-epitaxial superjunction MOSFET. This allows closer trench pitch compared to the third-generation (multi-epitaxial) process, leading to a 30% better on-state resistance for a given die area.