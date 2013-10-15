© tomas popelka dreamstime.com Components | October 15, 2013
New Telit CDMA module
Telit Wireless Solutions has introduced the company’s smallest CDMA module targeted at the North American Market.
The product, which also incorporates a Python Script Language interpreter, is capable of running customer applications internally without the need for additional electronics. The CL865-DUAL delivers CDMA data rates of 153.6 kbps from a versatile VQFN package.
Targeted at North American market, the dual-band CDMA/1XRTT engine in the CL865-DUAL is voice-capable supporting analog and digital (DVI) interfaces. It delivers CDMA/1XRTT IS-95A/B and CDMA 2000 compliant data communications and is equipped with a USB 2.0 Full Speed port, full serial and two-wire UARTs, eight user-definable GPIO ports and one A/D converter. For streamlined application development and system integration the company offers RIL drives for all major operating systems.
The embedded Python script interpreter allows processing core in the cellular engine to run customer applications which can among other things, access a companion Telit GPS|Glonass receiver module directly for a complete tracking device. The CL865-DUAL is ideal for the battery-powered wearable technology segment because of low-power consumption and a compact 24.4x24.4x2.6mm size. With the new CDMA product, Telit is also providing flexibility for applications based GSM/GPRS to be deployed quickly in either technology. Designs based on the CL865-DUAL can also be easily upgraded to 3G with the UMTS/HSPA UL865 module series.
“The CL865-DUAL’s VQFN packaging features full pad-level compatibility with the GL865-DUAL V3 module and the UL865 module series,” said Mike Ueland, Senior Vice-President & General Manager at Telit Wireless Solutions. “This compatibility provides developers a simple drop-in migration to GSM/GPRS or a technology upgrade to high-speed 3G performance for designs based on the CL865-DUAL.”
