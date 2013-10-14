© alinoubigh dreamstime.com

MediaTek extends partnership with ARM

MediaTek extends partnership with ARM to drive next-generation mobile and consumer technology.

MediaTek has acquired a broad license to Cortex-A50 Series processor cores and the next generation of ARM Mali Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) solutions.



"MediaTek has taken the leadership position with the MT8135 mobile SoC being the first application processor to employ ARM’s big.LITTLE architecture in a heterogeneous multiprocessing (HMP) configuration," said Tom Cronk, executive vice president and general manager, Processor Division, ARM. “ARM is pleased to build upon this partnership for innovative mobile consumer products. The Cortex-A50 series of processors, alongside the Mali GPU products, help MediaTek to continue their position as an industry leader.”



"MediaTek is delighted to be working closely with ARM to bring the benefits of cutting-edge CPU and GPU solutions to manufacturers and consumers worldwide,” said Johan Lodenius, chief marketing officer, MediaTek. “Together with ARM, we are setting the pace for low power, high performance products that give users the benefits of next-generation processing speed, security and graphics.”